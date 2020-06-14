Advertisement

GOP congressman who officiated gay wedding loses primary

Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)
Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)(House Television via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A freshman Virginia GOP congressman who angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding lost his party's nomination.

U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman lost a GOP convention Saturday that was done via drive-thru because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was defeated by Bob Good, a former official in the athletics department at Liberty University.

While the convention ended at 7 p.m., the vote tally was not announced until after 1 a.m. Sunday. Good won 58% of the vote, campaign manager Nancy Smith told The Associated Press. 5th District Republican Committee Chair Melvin Adams said 2,537 of the more than 3,500 registered delegates voted, news outlets reported.

“Resounding win!” Smith wrote in an email.

Riggleman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, upset many Republicans in his district last summer when he officiated the wedding of two male campaign aides.

The convention was held at a Lynchburg-area church near Good’s home and was the only place delegates could cast a ballot in a district that stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.

Riggleman has said a small coterie of Republican insiders were trying to rig the contest against him forcing the nomination process to be decided with a convention instead of a primary. Conventions favor more conservative candidates and have been used for years by Virginia Republicans to block moderate Republicans from winning office.

“Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it,” Riggleman tweeted a little over an hour before results were announced. “@VA_GOP needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Riggleman, as did Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

Good is now the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. Four Democrats are vying to challenge him in the fall, with the winner picked later this summer.

“That’s what losers say," Good told reporters, commenting on Riggleman's allegations of irregularities.

Good has pledged to restore “Judeo-Christian” values to Congress. He’s also a hardliner on immigration and wants English to be the official language of the U.S. His victory could make national Democrats and outside groups more likely to spend money in the district, which easily went for Trump in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. reportedly killed in vehicle crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Gray News
The 27-year-old daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting.

News

COVID-19 cases linked to Perry Co. church

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) links “multiple” COVID-19 cases to a church in Perry County.

State

1 dead, 4 injured in Louisville skate park shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An investigation is underway after one person died and four others were injured in a shooting in Louisville.

National

Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla K. Johnson and Jill Colvin
After months away from the campaign trail, President Donald Trump plans to rally his supporters this coming Saturday for the first time since most of the country was shuttered by the coronavirus. Trump will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma — a state that has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

National

Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Russ Bynum and Brynn Anderson
An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/14: Lexington protests and Kentucky’s June primary election

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kentucky Newsmakers

News

20 charged, including two prominent organizers, during Lexington protests Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police say 20 protesters are facing charges after Saturday night’s demonstrations in Lexington.

News

WATCH | Former UK basketball players rally for social justice

Updated: 12 hours ago
WATCH | Former UK basketball players rally for social justice

National

Officer charged in Floyd’s death eligible for pension money

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Minnesota agency that represents retired public workers says former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is eligible to receive pension benefits during his retirement years even if he's convicted of killing George Floyd.

National

More global protests emerge over racism, police actions

Updated: 13 hours ago
Anti-racism protesters on Saturday sought to call attention to the deaths of two more black men — one who was found hanging from a tree in California and another who was fatally shot by police outside an Atlanta restaurant. The Atlanta police chief resigned hours later.