Officer charged in Floyd’s death eligible for pension money

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota agency that represents retired public workers says former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is eligible to receive pension benefits during his retirement years even if he's convicted of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin faces 40 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said in a statement that former employees who meet length-of-service requirements qualify for benefits regardless of whether they quit or are fired.

Citing state law, the agency says those payments are not affected by criminal charges or convictions.

