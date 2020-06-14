Advertisement

Police: Mayfield man attempted to throw mother over second-story balcony

Trevor Taylor faces charges of attempted murder, assault, and fleeing or evading police, among other charges. (Photo: Graves County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT/KFVS) – A Mayfield man faces serious charges after reportedly threatening the life of his own mother.

According to news station KFVS, police were called to an apartment on North 5th Street on June 13, where they met with the female victim.

Investigators say the woman told them her 29-year-old son, Trevor Taylor, had come to her apartment after he believed she had spoken with police.

According to the victim, Taylor then grabbed her and said he was going to kill her. Furthermore, the victim told officers that Taylor pushed her outside of her second-story apartment and attempted throw her over the balcony railing.

Investigators were able to track Taylor down to North 5th Street, where they say he tried to run away from them. He was caught after a short foot chase.

He is now in the Graves County Detention Center facing charges of attempted murder, assault, and fleeing or evading police, among other charges.

