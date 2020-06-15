Advertisement

5 face hate crime charges in alleged attack against black Va. pastor; he was arrested when he called for help

Five people have been arrested in connection to an ongoing case surrounding a black pastor who was allegedly assaulted.
Mugshots of Amanda Salyers, Donny Salyers, Dennis Salyers, Farrah Salyers, and Christopher Sharp
Mugshots of Amanda Salyers, Donny Salyers, Dennis Salyers, Farrah Salyers, and Christopher Sharp(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) — Five people have been arrested in Shenandoah County in connection to an ongoing case surrounding a black pastor who was allegedly assaulted by a group of people, drew a weapon to protect himself, and ended up being the one arrested.

According to an announcement from Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter on Friday afternoon, the charge of brandishing a firearm against Pastor Leon McCray, of Lighthouse Church & Marketplace Ministries International in Woodstock, was dropped earlier this week.

The Shenandoah County community had rallied to McCray's defense after he posted to Facebook earlier this month, saying:

Who does a BLACK PERSON call FOR HELP when the Sheriffs and those sworn to HELP & PROTECT you CAN'T SEE you AND CAN'T HEAR you, BUT rather they stand with the MOB and those THAT WANT TO KILL YOU? This HAPPEN TO ME in Edinburg VA (Shenandoah County) on JUNE 1ST, 2020.

THIS TRAUMATIC MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE HAS DAMAGED AND CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER. They COULDN'T SEE ME NOR HEAR ME, can YOU?

McCray, 61, said he called 911 on June 1 to report a group of people assaulting him on his property in Edinburg, but afterward, he had to draw his weapon to protect himself.

In an interview on Friday, McCray told WHSV it started when he noticed two people dragging an old fridge toward the dumpsters at the apartment building he owns in Edinburg.

He said he asked the two to leave the property and they "got irate" with him before leaving. But then they came back with three others, threatening him and "using all types of racial slurs," he said.

“Racial epithets, and the N word, and your Black life, your M-F Black life don’t make, it doesn’t make a difference in this county, it doesn’t make a difference to me, and we will kill you,” McCray said.

According to McCray, they surrounded him and one man began head-butting him.

"One of the guys snatched his shirt off and circled behind me. That's when it got really bad," McCray said. leaving him at the point he felt he had no choice but to pull a handgun and call 911.

"It got to the point where this is really getting really, really bad," McCray said. "I couldn't leave, I couldn't do anything, and with the threats, I felt to save my life, I had to draw my gun."

But when deputies arrived, McCray said only one talked with him, didn't ask for his story, spoke with the white family who had attacked him, and then seized his weapon and arrested him in front of the people who had just been assaulting him.

“How humiliating,” he told NVDaily. “How dehumanizing … to look at this mob of individuals cheering on the sidelines waving as I was carted off to go to jail.”

McCray said that he had to push to be able to tell his side of the story.

"I met with the sheriff. I wrote, you know after I was arrested, the next day I wrote a letter and asked him for an opportunity to tell my story, which I really had not told," McCray said.

Sheriff Timothy Carter announced on Friday that after deputies responded to the 911 call on June 1 in the area of Printz St., he met with McCray on June 3. The sheriff says after his discussions with the pastor, it was apparent to him that the charge of brandishing against McCray "was certainly not appropriate."

The Virginia code says the charge does "not apply to any person engaged in excusable or justifiable self-defense."

"Actually, as I told Mr. McCray, if I were faced with similar circumstances, I would have probably done the same thing," Sheriff Carter said in his video address to the public.

Afterward, the sheriff says he met twice with the Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney and she agreed with his assessment to drop the brandishing charge.

However, not only was the charge against McCray dropped, but the people who allegedly attacked him have been arrested.

The sheriff says Thursday night, his office obtained warrants for felony abduction, assault by a mob, and assault – hate crime for 43-year-old Donny Salyers, 26-year-old Dennis Salyers, 42-year-old Farrah Salyers, and 57-year-old Christopher Sharp.

In addition, a fifth person, 26-year-old Amanda Salyers, was charged with assault by mob and assault – hate crime.

The sheriff's office says Dennis and Donny Salyers were already charged with assault and battery and Amanda Salyers and Christopher Sharp were already charged with trespassing. Carter said they were all taken into custody Thursday night without incident at a home in Edinburg.

All are being held without bond as the sheriff's office's investigation continues.

In addition, the sheriff has placed two of his staff supervisors on unpaid administrative leave while he completes an administrative review of the initial incident.

Carter says he also personally apologized to McCray and appreciates "his patience as I have worked through these matters."

The sheriff said he does listen to citizen complaints and takes them very seriously.

"I want the people of Shenandoah County to know I and the Sheriff’s Office staff appreciate and care about the minority communities, and especially our black community, in Shenandoah County," he said. "Also, I continue to support and recognize the importance of your Constitutional rights, especially your 2nd Amendment right to protect yourself and your family."

McCray said he wants to see change within the sheriff's office, and he thinks Sheriff Carter is making good steps.

Each of the people arrested faces an initial court date of July 17.

Copyright 2020 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

This video outlines a TRUE account of misconduct by the sheriff department after I HAD BEEN VERBALLY AND PHYSICALLY...

Posted by Leon K. McCray on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington police surprise special needs student with birthday parade

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Josh Guzman’s teachers say every time they see him, he’s a ray of sunshine. Those same teachers wanted to give that same positive energy back by throwing the teen a special birthday parade.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Action This Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and storms are possible this week.

Lexington

Railbird Festival 2020 canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The announcement was made Monday on the event’s website.

State

Monday is last day to request absentee ballot for June 23 primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Monday, June 15, is the last day to request your absentee ballot for the June 23 primary in Kentucky.

Crime

Rescue squad member hit by car at scene of deadly Wayne Co. crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car.

Latest News

Lexington

Urban County Council holding meetings to address racial injustice in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of the Urban County Council will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss Council responses to recent protests.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 4 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Lexington

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The county now has 1,129 confirmed cases and the death toll has reached 20.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Regional

Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex in Cincinnati

Updated: 8 hours ago
The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.