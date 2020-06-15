Advertisement

54 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported in Lexington

The health department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Lexington since Saturday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The health department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Lexington since Saturday.

The county now has 1,129 confirmed cases and the death toll has reached 20.

According to the health dept., Lexington had 182 new cases and six new deaths last week.

Health officials say COVID-19 also continues to increase among the city’s Hispanic population. They say of the 1,129 total cases, 266 (24%) identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.

“COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising throughout Lexington for the past 4-5 weeks,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh. “This most recent wave of cases includes an increase in affected residents who self-identify as Hispanic. The health department will continue to work with members of this community and city officials on prevention and disease control information, including messages in Spanish for those whom Spanish is their primary language.”

The state totals, as of Monday morning, are 12,445 cases and 499 deaths.

