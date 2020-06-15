Beyoncé calls for justice for Breonna Taylor in open letter to Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -

Award-winning singer Beyoncé is demanding justice from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. On March 13, Taylor was shot eight times by police who entered her Louisville apartment with a “no-knock” warrant in the middle of the night.

In the open letter posted on her website Sunday, Beyoncé says Cameron has “both the power and the responsibility” to bring justice in the case.

In the letter, Beyoncé calls for criminal charges against Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, and detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, along with transparency in the investigation

“Three months have passed — and Breonna Taylor’s family still waits for justice,” she wrote. “Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take time to process and grieve. Instead, they have been working tirelessly to rally the support of friends, their community, and the country to obtain justice for Breonna.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.