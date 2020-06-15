Advertisement

Chance MLB won’t play increases in money fight

(KMVT)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season has increased substantially after the commissioner’s office told the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides. MLB’s action was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said ahead of last week’s amateur draft that the chance of a season was “100%.”

Latest News

Sports

Scott County’s Malea Williams commits to Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Scott County’s Malea Williams commits to Louisville

Sports

EKU student-athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
EKU student-athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts

Sports

UK football experiencing new normal in COVID-19 era

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats have to go through a series of screenings each day to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the program.

Sports

Asmussen becomes all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Asmussen overtook Louisville native Dale Romans, who held the record since Nov. 12, 2017.

Latest News

Sports

Olivia Owens excited to do something special with Kentucky

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The former five-star center spent her first two collegiate seasons at Maryland.

Sports

Tates Creek’s Miles Thomas signs with Idaho State

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Tates Creek's Miles Thomas signs with Idaho State

Sports

UK’s Wenzler, Frye place 1-2 at Metropolitan Amateur Championship

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
Wenzler edged Frye by two strokes with a 36-hole score of 5-under par

Sports

Georgetown College football player raising money, awareness through distance running

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Georgetown College football player raising money, awareness through distance running

Sports

EKU’s Nick Howie chosen academic All-America of the year

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
The Oakville, Ontario native graduated in May with a 4.00 grade-point-average while majoring in finance.

Sports

Max Duffy named First-Team Preseason All-American by Walter Camp

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT
Senior punter also earned first-team All-America honors in 2019 after leading the nation in punting