Advertisement

Community activist talks change stemming from protests, next steps

Devine Carama says protests have sparked change, but now they have to continue with more sustainable methods of change.
Devine Carama says protests have sparked change, but now they have to continue with more sustainable methods of change.(Source: WKYT)
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests in downtown Lexington continue for more than two weeks now and even longer in other cities across the nation.

So, are protesters seeing the change they’re fighting for, and what comes next?

For seventeen nights, protesters have made their signs, grabbed their megaphones, and dutifully marched in downtown Lexington.

Community activist Devine Carama is among those protesters calling for change, and it's something that he believes we’re starting to see in tangible ways like the new legislation in Louisville banning no-knock warrants and the charges filed against the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, but also in the feeling of unity Carama gets seeing protests in all 50 states as well as in other countries around the world.

But he said those protests can’t last forever.

“I don’t think protests are meant to be infinite, I think they are something that should be used strategically," Carama said. "I think we’re almost at a time of pivot where now we move to more sustainable consistent methods of change on the ground.”

Methods like continuing to have hard conversations about racism and discrimination, educating each other, and showing up to the polls with the same sense of duty that people have showing up at protests.

He said this is a battle that needs to be fought on several fronts.

“And I think we’ve got to continue putting pressure on elected officials and the police department," Carama said. "So, we are seeing these systematic changes so that we’re not back here in another 5, 10, 20, 50 years.”

But in the meantime, Carama believes we’ll continue to see protesters in downtown Lexington for days to come.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protests continue for 18th night in Lexington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protests in Lexington are continuing for the 18th night. People began gathering around 8 p.m. Sunday.

News

WATCH | 20 charged, including two prominent organizers, during Lexington protests Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
20 charged, including two prominent organizers, during Lexington protests Saturday

News

Boat sales through the roof as many summer activities cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
It's almost the middle of June, which means summer is in full swing. But, many warm-weather activities are a no-go due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, experts say boating is a way to spend time outside while social distancing.

News

WATCH | Doctors weigh in on Kentucky COVID-19 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors are saying that the slight increase in cases is expected at this point.

Latest News

News

Doctors weigh in on new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors say they're not surprised by COVID-19 numbers and that new case findings are about where they expected them to be.

News

Police: Bicyclist killed in Versailles crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Versailles Police Department is reporting a deadly crash Sunday morning.

Regional

Police: Mayfield man attempted to throw mother over second-story balcony

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Mayfield man faces serious charges after reportedly threatening the life of his own mother.

News

COVID-19 cases linked to Perry Co. church

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) links “multiple” COVID-19 cases to a church in Perry County.

State

1 dead, 4 injured in Louisville skate park shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An investigation is underway after one person died and four others were injured in a shooting in Louisville.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/14: Lexington protests and Kentucky’s June primary election

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kentucky Newsmakers