Community activist talks change stemming from protests, next steps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests in downtown Lexington continue for more than two weeks now and even longer in other cities across the nation.

So, are protesters seeing the change they’re fighting for, and what comes next?

For seventeen nights, protesters have made their signs, grabbed their megaphones, and dutifully marched in downtown Lexington.

Community activist Devine Carama is among those protesters calling for change, and it's something that he believes we’re starting to see in tangible ways like the new legislation in Louisville banning no-knock warrants and the charges filed against the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, but also in the feeling of unity Carama gets seeing protests in all 50 states as well as in other countries around the world.

But he said those protests can’t last forever.

“I don’t think protests are meant to be infinite, I think they are something that should be used strategically," Carama said. "I think we’re almost at a time of pivot where now we move to more sustainable consistent methods of change on the ground.”

Methods like continuing to have hard conversations about racism and discrimination, educating each other, and showing up to the polls with the same sense of duty that people have showing up at protests.

He said this is a battle that needs to be fought on several fronts.

“And I think we’ve got to continue putting pressure on elected officials and the police department," Carama said. "So, we are seeing these systematic changes so that we’re not back here in another 5, 10, 20, 50 years.”

But in the meantime, Carama believes we’ll continue to see protesters in downtown Lexington for days to come.

