COVID-19 cases increasing in Madison County

(WSAZ)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Experts tell WKYT that people in Madison County are going through re-opening with a guarded optimism.

The county has seen an anticipated gradual increase in cases.

Experts say for a while there were one or two cases, now there’s 88.

Kelley McBride, public officer for the Madison County Health Department, says of the 88 cases, 55 people have recovered and one has died.

Right now, there are no hospitalizations.

Cases have been seen in closed communities, such as one in a detention center and another in a nursing home.

In response, all people working and residing in these communities have been tested.

McBride reminds us the county has provided more testing, and with more testing comes more positive cases.

McBride says it’s important for everyone to continue following CDC guidelines. Plus, she says contact tracing will also play a part in keeping the community safe.

“Every contact has another contact and another contact, so it starts to get very complicated to complete the contact tracing, but we have those folks in place and ready to respond,” McBride said.

McBride says the impact of COVID-19 in Madison County is fluid and constantly changing.

She says this means it’s vital for the community to continue being healthy at work to keep up the good momentum they’ve seen already.

