EKU student-athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University student-athletes began returning to campus this month for voluntary athletic activities, EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan announced today.

Throughout the process, EKU Athletics will adhere to federal, state, local, university and NCAA orders, policies and/or guidance regarding social distancing and the number of individuals who may gather in a group activity. Upon their return to Richmond, EKU student-athletes will be evaluated for clearance, monitored daily and expected to adhere to an abundance of health and safety protocols.

“EKU Athletics has worked closely with university administration, medical professionals, our sports medicine staff and our sports performance coaching staff to develop a detailed plan for safely bringing our student-athletes back to campus,” said Roan. “The ability to continue to progress is dependent on our ability to do things the right way. Our staff and administration are committed to the safety and welfare of our student-athletes. That is of supreme importance.”

NCAA regulations will only allow strength and conditioning coaches to supervise voluntary on-campus athletics activities through the month of June. Organized practice remains prohibited by the NCAA in all sports.

All staff and student-athletes returning this month will participate in documented COVID-19 education (signs/symptoms, avoiding sick populations, pre-and post-activity social distancing guidelines, hygiene, donning PPE and full disclosure of all policies/procedures).

Before arrival, all personnel will be required to complete the COVID-19 athletics questionnaire at least seven days to 24 hours prior to their return to the Richmond campus. If no concerns are identified from an individual’s survey responses, the EKU sports medicine staff will schedule pre-participation exams. If, in responding to the survey, an individual reports current symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection or a confirmed exposure to COVID-19, the individual will be required to undergo an immediate 14-day self-quarantine. At the end of the quarantine period, the individual will be required to follow any directives regarding evaluation and testing provided by EKU Student Health Services and/or an EKU healthcare administrator. Testing is available for student-athletes. All student-athletes and personnel will be restricted from re-entry until they have passed a full clinical evaluation performed by an EKU team physician.

Student-athletes will return in multiple phases. A small number of men’s basketball and football players currently living in the region returned on June 8. A larger number of men’s basketball and football players will return between June 14-16. The women’s basketball team is currently planning to return in early July. Plans for soccer and volleyball, as well as other programs, continue to be evaluated.

Workouts will be limited to 10 people per group (nine student-athletes and one sports performance coach) through June 30th. Such principles will also apply to common areas such as locker rooms, athletic training rooms and meeting rooms. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be used and provided to student-athletes and athletics personnel. All athletics activities will be scheduled and arranged in such a manner to allow for proper facility cleaning and sanitation prior to the next scheduled use. Point-of-contact sanitation will be required at all facilities and common areas where sharing of equipment/apparatus may be necessary.

Once student-athletes are cleared to participate, prior to admittance to any facility and/or common area for that day, student-athletes and athletics personnel must report to a pre-arranged station and fill out a daily risk assessment questionnaire, have their temperature taken and perform appropriate hand hygiene.

All supervised athletics facilities will be required to maintain a daily sign in/out sheet including time of day. In the event of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection among student-athletes or athletics personnel, such information will be used for contact tracing purposes in order to help identify other individuals who may have been exposed, and determine whether such other individuals should undergo COVID-19 testing and/or self-quarantine.

Locker rooms will remain closed. Student-athletes will arrive to team facilities dressed and ready to participate in voluntary workouts.