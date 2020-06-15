Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky say a shooting near a skate park has left one person dead and four others wounded. Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers responding to the shooting early Sunday found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene. The Courier Journal reports one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Officers later located two more shooting victims who were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say none of the victims appears to be the shooter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her home in Kentucky. Beyoncé said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers must be held accountable. The officers have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Taylor was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home. After days of protests and calls for reform, the city of Louisville last week banned the used of controversial no-knock warrants.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis, Kentucky's governor had a ceremonial role in its removal from the state Capitol. Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda. Beshear tweeted a photo showing the statue to the Confederate president being hoisted. It was a sudden and dramatic departure for a statue that advocates wanted removed for years. On Friday, a state commission voted to move the statue to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where Davis was born.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath seemed to be gliding toward victory in the Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky. But she has come under heavy fire from both directions in the closing days of the contest. The June 23 primary will determine who challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Two of McGrath’s more progressive primary opponents portray her as too compliant with President Donald Trump. From the other flank, McConnell’s camp paints her as too extreme for Kentucky. McGrath has tried to straddle a pragmatic course to appeal to Democrats without giving McConnell more openings for attacks.