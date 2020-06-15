Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Below average temps with some rain chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It doesn't look like a washout, but we do have a few chances of rain coming our way.

An old wave of energy will keep showers & storms lurking in the area for most of the week. On the bright side, we’ll keep our temperatures running below normal levels for a few more days.

Summer-like heat will show up for the official arrival of the season. Some could see highs run up to around 90 by this weekend. The only thing that looks like it could change it up for us is a cold front. It looks like we see one of those once we make it to the weekend. Expect the showers & storms to become widespread across Kentucky as it passes. That should break up the daily threat for a little while.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

