Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Below average temps with some rain chances

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It doesn't look like a washout, but we do have a few chances of rain coming our way.

An old wave of energy will keep showers & storms lurking in the area for most of the week. On the bright side, we’ll keep our temperatures running below normal levels for a few more days.

Summer-like heat will show up for the official arrival of the season. Some could see highs run up to around 90 by this weekend. The only thing that looks like it could change it up for us is a cold front. It looks like we see one of those once we make it to the weekend. Expect the showers & storms to become widespread across Kentucky as it passes. That should break up the daily threat for a little while.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

Kentucky Bourbon Festival postponed 1 month due to virus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The festival will now be held in October.

American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up.

Bicyclist dead after being hit by car in Woodford County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officers are still investigating the crash.

WATCH | Boat sales through the roof as many summer activities cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
While pools are closed, many lakes are open for business. This has many first time boaters looking to buy.

WATCH | Community activist talks change stemming from protests, next steps

Updated: 7 hours ago
Community activist talks change stemming from protests, next steps

French leader rejects racism but colonial statues to remain

Updated: 7 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed Sunday to stand firm against racism but also praised police and insisted that France wouldn't take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures, as he addressed the issues for the first time since George Floyd's death in the U.S.

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

Updated: 7 hours ago
The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered and a number of landlords -- some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves -- are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out.

Manufacturer recalls over 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to E. coli concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a recall notice.