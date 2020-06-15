Kentucky activists praise Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Supreme Court ruling on Monday says that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The justices ruled that the same federal law that protects people from discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to sexual orientation as well.

LGBTQ rights activists are calling this a victory. Some are even shocked by the ruling.

Among those are Raymond Sexton, Director of the Lexington Human Rights Commission. He says the commission has always believed that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act included bias against LGBTQ workers.

“When this case was going through the system, the Trump administration and Department of Justice spoke out and said the interpretation was incorrect,” Sexton said.

He says LGBTQ workers can now bypass municipalities and file discrimination complaints at the federal level.

Members of the Kentucky ACLU are also praising the ruling from a conservative Supreme Court. They’re hoping it’ll inspire Kentucky lawmakers to review the statewide fairness law.

“One of the things that I’ll suspect will happen next, is the cases will be filed in state court arguing and asking state courts of Kentucky to interpret the Kentucky Civil Rights Act provision on sex discrimination in the same way the US Supreme Court just did with Title VII,” said Sam Marcosson, U of L law professor.

Those with the Kentucky ACLU say they will continue to build upon protections for the LGBTQ community.

During the next legislative session, they plan to gain more support for a bill that bans conversion therapy as well as fighting against the transgender bathroom bill and bills that prevent transgender youth from participating in sports or receiving gender-affirming care.

LGBTQ rights activists say the Supreme Court’s ruling is a step in the right direction but there are other issues to deal with such as LGBTQ discrimination in housing and public accommodation.

