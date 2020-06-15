Advertisement

Kentucky activists praise Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Supreme Court ruling on Monday says that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The justices ruled that the same federal law that protects people from discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to sexual orientation as well.

LGBTQ rights activists are calling this a victory. Some are even shocked by the ruling.

Among those are Raymond Sexton, Director of the Lexington Human Rights Commission. He says the commission has always believed that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act included bias against LGBTQ workers.

“When this case was going through the system, the Trump administration and Department of Justice spoke out and said the interpretation was incorrect,” Sexton said.

He says LGBTQ workers can now bypass municipalities and file discrimination complaints at the federal level.

Members of the Kentucky ACLU are also praising the ruling from a conservative Supreme Court. They’re hoping it’ll inspire Kentucky lawmakers to review the statewide fairness law.

“One of the things that I’ll suspect will happen next, is the cases will be filed in state court arguing and asking state courts of Kentucky to interpret the Kentucky Civil Rights Act provision on sex discrimination in the same way the US Supreme Court just did with Title VII,” said Sam Marcosson, U of L law professor.

Those with the Kentucky ACLU say they will continue to build upon protections for the LGBTQ community.

During the next legislative session, they plan to gain more support for a bill that bans conversion therapy as well as fighting against the transgender bathroom bill and bills that prevent transgender youth from participating in sports or receiving gender-affirming care.

LGBTQ rights activists say the Supreme Court’s ruling is a step in the right direction but there are other issues to deal with such as LGBTQ discrimination in housing and public accommodation.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

When will students be back in class?

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The ever-evolving pandemic is making plans for the 2020/2021 school year difficult. Schools will re-open this fall, but many districts still don’t have a definite start date. Superintendents have been asking for parent feedback, juggling a handful of re-opening models, and staying optimistic that students will return to class.

Regional

Teen wanted on attempted murder charge after shots fired at Kentucky deputy

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bardstown police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that damaged a vehicle belonging to a Nelson County deputy sheriff.

Investigation

WKYT Investigates | Lexington protesters’ demands for change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Lexington protesters want changes to the city's police contract. What would that mean?

News

Kentucky COVID-19 death toll passes 500

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19 cases in the state...

Latest News

State

Trooper Island Kid’s Camp moving online for summer 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Kid’s Camp is moving online this summer due to COVID-19.

News

The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Rising positive cases of Covid19 in many states, including Kentucky, are being closely watched by health officials. How much of a concern is this new trend?

Lexington

Lexington police surprise special needs student with birthday parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Josh Guzman’s teachers say every time they see him, he’s a ray of sunshine. Those same teachers wanted to give that same positive energy back by throwing the teen a special birthday parade.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Action This Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms are possible this week.

Lexington

Railbird Festival 2020 canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The announcement was made Monday on the event’s website.

State

Monday is last day to request absentee ballot for June 23 primary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Monday, June 15, is the last day to request your absentee ballot for the June 23 primary in Kentucky.