Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

SKATE PARK SHOOTING

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting near Kentucky skate park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky say a shooting near a skate park has left one person dead and four others wounded. Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers responding to the shooting early Sunday found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene. The Courier Journal reports one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Officers later located two more shooting victims who were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say none of the victims appears to be the shooter.

AMERICA PROTESTS-BEYONCE-KENTUCKY

Beyoncé wants officers charged in black woman's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her home in Kentucky. Beyoncé said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers must be held accountable. The officers have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Taylor was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home. After days of protests and calls for reform, the city of Louisville last week banned the used of controversial no-knock warrants.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Governor has role in Davis statue's removal from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis, Kentucky's governor had a ceremonial role in its removal from the state Capitol. Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda. Beshear tweeted a photo showing the statue to the Confederate president being hoisted. It was a sudden and dramatic departure for a statue that advocates wanted removed for years. On Friday, a state commission voted to move the statue to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where Davis was born.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Frontrunner in Senate primary faces attacks from both sides

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath seemed to be gliding toward victory in the Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky. But she has come under heavy fire from both directions in the closing days of the contest. The June 23 primary will determine who challenges Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Two of McGrath’s more progressive primary opponents portray her as too compliant with President Donald Trump. From the other flank, McConnell’s camp paints her as too extreme for Kentucky. McGrath has tried to straddle a pragmatic course to appeal to Democrats without giving McConnell more openings for attacks.

KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR-HEALTH CARE

Kentucky governor looks to address racial inequities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — During his first six months in office, Kentucky's governor has juggled dual crises he had no way of anticipating. Now, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to take on racial inequities as he grapples with fallout from the coronavirus and protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. Beshear declared his intent to expand health care coverage to every black Kentuckian, to provide anti-bias training for police and increase the number of black teachers. Beshear’s focus comes as COVID-19 spreads disproportionately among black Kentuckians, and as Louisville copes with protests demanding justice for Taylor.

AP EXPLAINS-LYNCHING

AP Explains: Vile US history of lynching of people of color

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The United States Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. Like previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Lynching is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.” Throughout American history, lynching has been used as a tool of terror against people of color to maintain racist social orders and prevent people of color from voting, asserting human rights or seeking employment.