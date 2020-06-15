Monday is last day to request absentee ballot for June 23 primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday, June 15, is the last day to request your absentee ballot for the June 23 primary in Kentucky.

But there are many other ways to vote.

At the election headquarters in Frankfort, and despite the primary Election Day June 23 still being more than a week away, people are already voting in person.

Today is the last day to request your absentee ballot for the June 23RD primary. More at 12 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/cetKR8UiAI — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 15, 2020

They’re voting in person and there’s also the option to mail in or drop off your ballot.

This is all because of the changes put into place by the Secretary of State because of the coronavirus. Jeff Hancock, the Franklin County clerk says there will not be any results known until the very end of June.

“As long as it has a postmark on it, that is what will throw off the results," Hancock said. “That’s why it’s going to be June 30, because as long it has a June 23 postmark, we count all the way up until June 30.”

Hancock says because of all these changes he believes it’s very likely we could see some of this be used even when COVID-19 is not a factor.

Hancock says they are being very careful with the in-person voting. There is social distancing, a limited number of people allowed inside the building, and workers are wearing masks and behind plastic shields.

