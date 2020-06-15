Protests continue for 18th night in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests in Lexington are continuing for the 18th night. People began gathering around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that there was an altercation at The Paddock, where protesters are saying someone tried to get physical with them.

Protesters are saying someone at The Paddock swung at a protester which caused a scuffle. At least one protester said he was pepper sprayed by someone at the bar, but he couldn’t see who sprayed it https://t.co/Amy7JFNHZV — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) June 15, 2020

A protester climbed the sign at Cheapside leading chants about taking back the area that was once a former slave auction block. Those at the protest say a few folks step out of restaurants to show support for protesters on Short Street.

Protesters continue to call for accountability from police, marching to headquarters on East Main. They say will they will continue to come until there is change.

One of tonight’s protest organizers tells the crowd that they are holding police and other officials to a high standard, and that the protesters are holding each other to that same standard. Says they will remain peaceful. “It’s how we started it, it’s how we’ll end it.” pic.twitter.com/NZjNhb9w7H — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) June 15, 2020

