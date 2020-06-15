Railbird Festival 2020 canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Railbird Festival 2020 has been canceled.

The announcement was made on the event’s website.

The post said Railbird will return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20-21, 2021.

Current ticket holders will have the opportunity to retain their ticket(s) for Railbird 2021 by logging into their Front Gate account and selecting the rollover option before Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

All ticket holders who do not select the rollover option will be automatically refunded in as few as 30 days after July 13.

Full details will be sent to 2020 ticket holders soon.

