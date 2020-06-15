Advertisement

Rescue squad member hit by car at scene of deadly Wayne Co. crash

Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car. (Source: Gray News)
Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car. (Source: Gray News)(WDTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 4 on West Kentucky Highway 90.

The sheriff’s office says crews were investigating a deadly crash and rescue squad members were conducting a traffic control roadblock.

They say a vehicle turned left from Furnace Mountain Road onto East Kentucky Highway 90 where the roadblock was set up then turned onto Old Kentucky Highway 90 Loop towards Kentucky Highway 1546.

Rescue Squad members directed the driver to stop.

However, the sheriff’s office says the driver refused to stop and hit one of the squad members. That squad member taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The sheriff’s office says the involved vehicle is described as a silver or gray Jeep Cherokee Laredo with a Kentucky license plate with the first 3 characters being 070. The male driver is also described as having gray/salt and pepper hair.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Monday is last day to request absentee ballot for June 23 primary

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Monday, June 15, is the last day to request your absentee ballot for the June 23 primary in Kentucky.

Lexington

Urban County Council holding meetings to address racial injustice in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of the Urban County Council will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss Council responses to recent protests.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 1 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Latest News

Lexington

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The county now has 1,129 confirmed cases and the death toll has reached 20.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Regional

Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex in Cincinnati

Updated: 5 hours ago
The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Below average temps with some rain chances

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It doesn't look like a washout, but we do have a few chances of rain coming our way.

State

Kentucky Bourbon Festival postponed 1 month due to virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The festival will now be held in October.

International

American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up.