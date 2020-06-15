Rescue squad member hit by car at scene of deadly Wayne Co. crash

WAYNE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 4 on West Kentucky Highway 90.

The sheriff’s office says crews were investigating a deadly crash and rescue squad members were conducting a traffic control roadblock.

They say a vehicle turned left from Furnace Mountain Road onto East Kentucky Highway 90 where the roadblock was set up then turned onto Old Kentucky Highway 90 Loop towards Kentucky Highway 1546.

Rescue Squad members directed the driver to stop.

However, the sheriff’s office says the driver refused to stop and hit one of the squad members. That squad member taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The sheriff’s office says the involved vehicle is described as a silver or gray Jeep Cherokee Laredo with a Kentucky license plate with the first 3 characters being 070. The male driver is also described as having gray/salt and pepper hair.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416.

