Scott County’s Malea Williams commits to Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County’s Malea Williams will stay in-state to continue her basketball career. The 6-foot-4 forward announced her commitment to Louisville on Monday.

Williams was the 11th Region Player of the Year in 2019-2020 after averaging 19.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. She ranked sixth in the state in rebounds with more than 1,000 career rebounds at Scott County.

Williams plans to redshirt in 2020-21.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.