Sheriff: Laurel County man, woman charged with wanton endangerment

A man and a woman were arrested and charged with wanton endangerment in Laurel County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were arrested early Sunday morning on charges of wanton endangerment.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to a home early Sunday morning after receiving a Laurel 911 call from a five-year-old boy who said he could not wake his father.

When deputies arrived at the home, they were met by the five-year-old who took them to where his father was passed out with his lead laying on the kitchen table, the sheriff says.

The deputies alerted Laurel EMS, who went to the scene and were able to wake the father and determine that he was under the influence.

During the investigation, the deputies learned that the young boy’s mother was also in the home, passed out on the floor of her room. The sheriff says that beside her on a table was a plate with white residue, a straight razor blade and straws with white residue inside, all within a child’s reach.

Officials say they woke the woman and determined she was also under the influence.

The deputies also located a seven-year-old boy in the home. The sheriff says that approximately six feet from the bed where the child was sleeping was an AR – 15-style rifle sticking out of a backpack.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Steven Ray Chandler, the father of the two boys, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Chandler was also charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, speeding, disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light, and contempt of court.

The mother of the boys, 38-year-old Nila Maria Callahan, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, social services was notified and took custody of the two children, who were later released to a family member.

