Teen wanted on attempted murder charge after shots fired at Kentucky deputy

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - Bardstown police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that damaged a vehicle belonging to a Nelson County deputy sheriff.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Tyrin Livers is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder.

The shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Camptown Road. Investigators say a shotgun was fired into the driver's side door of the deputy's personal car.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was not injured.

They say the vehicle involved is a mid-sized 4-door sedan, believed to be either a gold 2008 Mercury Milan or Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bardstown police at 502-348-4328 or Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.

