The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As more places and businesses reopen around the state, and here in Fayette County, there has been a rise in the number of positive COVID-1919 cases.

In May, Governor Beshear said we were in a decline after weeks in a plateau of cases. But in the last couple of weeks, Governor Beshear has announced we are no longer in a decline, but still a plateau.

He says as more people are tested every week, and more people gather together, he expects to see more positives.

But when does that become more than a concern? Could the rise cause health officials to rethink the reopenings?

Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington we talk live with Kevin Hall of the Lexington Fayette County Health Department to get his take on these questions.

