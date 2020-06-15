Advertisement

The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

Lexington Fayette Co Health Department
Lexington Fayette Co Health Department(Lexington Fayette Co Health Dept)
By Sam Dick
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As more places and businesses reopen around the state, and here in Fayette County, there has been a rise in the number of positive COVID-1919 cases.

In May, Governor Beshear said we were in a decline after weeks in a plateau of cases. But in the last couple of weeks, Governor Beshear has announced we are no longer in a decline, but still a plateau.

He says as more people are tested every week, and more people gather together, he expects to see more positives.

But when does that become more than a concern? Could the rise cause health officials to rethink the reopenings?

Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington we talk live with Kevin Hall of the Lexington Fayette County Health Department to get his take on these questions.

