Trooper Island Kid’s Camp moving online for summer 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Kid’s Camp is moving online this summer due to COVID-19.

KSP said Monday the free kids camp, located on Dale Hollow Lake, would take place on YouTube and Facebook.

Ky. State Police Cancels Kids Camp, Announces Virtual Alternative FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 15, 2020) – It was supposed to... Posted by Kentucky State Police on Monday, June 15, 2020

“We have the technology and resources to bring a piece of the island to the kids – even if it is virtually,” KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer said. “While we may not be able to interact in person, we can still connect with these young people and teach them skills they can utilize at home or when camp is back in session.”

Parents can register their kids for Virtual Trooper Island Camp by clicking here.

Trooper Island is a free summer camp for disadvantaged boys and girls age 10-12. It’s operated by KSP on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.