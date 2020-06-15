Advertisement

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs vs. coronavirus

Dozens of scientists questioned irregularities and improbable findings in the numbers of a study on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. (Source: CNN)
Dozens of scientists questioned irregularities and improbable findings in the numbers of a study on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. (Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

The agency said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs pose a greater risk to patients than any potential benefits.

The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.

The move means that shipments of the drugs obtained by the federal government will no longer be distributed to state and local health authorities. The drugs are still available for alternate uses, so U.S. doctors could still prescribe them for COVID-19 — a practice known as off-label prescribing.

On Thursday, a National Institutes of Health expert panel revised its guidelines to specifically recommend against the drug's use except in formal studies.

Trump aggressively pushed the drug beginning in the first weeks of the outbreak and stunned medical professionals when he revealed he took the drug preemptively against infection.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington police surprise special needs student with birthday parade

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Josh Guzman’s teachers say every time they see him, he’s a ray of sunshine. Those same teachers wanted to give that same positive energy back by throwing the teen a special birthday parade.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Action This Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and storms are possible this week.

Lexington

Railbird Festival 2020 canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The announcement was made Monday on the event’s website.

State

Monday is last day to request absentee ballot for June 23 primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Monday, June 15, is the last day to request your absentee ballot for the June 23 primary in Kentucky.

Crime

Rescue squad member hit by car at scene of deadly Wayne Co. crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car.

Latest News

Lexington

Urban County Council holding meetings to address racial injustice in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of the Urban County Council will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss Council responses to recent protests.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 4 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Lexington

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
The county now has 1,129 confirmed cases and the death toll has reached 20.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Regional

Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex in Cincinnati

Updated: 8 hours ago
The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.