LIVE: Kentucky COVID-19 death toll passes 500

Kentucky's COVID-19 death toll has passed 500.
Kentucky's COVID-19 death toll has passed 500.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

[CLICK HERE to watch live at 4 p.m.]

According to Gov. Beshear, the state’s COVID-19 case total with Sunday’s and Monday’s numbers is 12,647. The governor also announced six total deaths since Saturday, which brings the state’s death toll to 505.

[Interactive Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases.]

The governor says to avoid a spike in cases like we are seeing in other states, such as Arizona, it is so very important to wear a mask.

“There is no vaccine, no treatment, no cure," Dr. Stack said. What that means is, we have to prevent it.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

