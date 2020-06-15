LIVE: Kentucky COVID-19 death toll passes 500
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.
According to Gov. Beshear, the state’s COVID-19 case total with Sunday’s and Monday’s numbers is 12,647. The governor also announced six total deaths since Saturday, which brings the state’s death toll to 505.
The governor says to avoid a spike in cases like we are seeing in other states, such as Arizona, it is so very important to wear a mask.
“There is no vaccine, no treatment, no cure," Dr. Stack said. What that means is, we have to prevent it.”
