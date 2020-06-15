LIVE: Kentucky COVID-19 death toll passes 500

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to Gov. Beshear, the state’s COVID-19 case total with Sunday’s and Monday’s numbers is 12,647. The governor also announced six total deaths since Saturday, which brings the state’s death toll to 505.

Robertson co is still the only Ky county without a confirmed Coronavirus case. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 15, 2020

The governor says to avoid a spike in cases like we are seeing in other states, such as Arizona, it is so very important to wear a mask.

“There is no vaccine, no treatment, no cure," Dr. Stack said. What that means is, we have to prevent it.”

“You want to re open, wear a mask.” pic.twitter.com/CyT3gXkBG7 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 15, 2020

