Urban County Council holding meetings to address racial injustice in Lexington

Members of the Urban County Council held a news conference Monday morning to discuss Council responses to recent protests.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Urban County Council held a news conference Monday morning to discuss Council responses to recent protests.

The council reaffirmed a resolution they passed unanimously denouncing racism in Lexington and, as part of that decision, they are holding to meetings to begin the discussion about tangible changes to address racism and police brutality.

Tuesday there will be two meetings that will begin the conversation in public about ways to address racial injustice in Lexington.

The first meeting will be with members of law enforcement where the council will question them about current procedures and ways to improve. A second meeting will be open for public comment later in the day.

Both meetings will be over Zoom.

Councilmember James Brown told us its important to have these conversations in public so change can be possible.

“The streets are talking," Brown said. "People in our community are talking. And we all have to listen.”

That first meeting Tuesday will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

