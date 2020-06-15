When will students be back in class?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The ever-evolving pandemic is making plans for the 2020/2021 school year difficult. Schools will re-open this fall, but many districts still don’t have a definite start date. Superintendents have been asking for parent feedback, juggling a handful of re-opening models, and staying optimistic that students will return to class.

“Each week, and a lot of times each day, things change," notes Scott County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. He is calling this season unsettling. “What’s been most concerning for superintendents is to do what we can to really protect the health, safety, and well being of our students and our staff.”

Superintendents like Dr. Hub are looking at a handful of re-opening models right now, including block scheduling that would put different groups inside a school on different days, and the idea of more scheduled non-traditional instruction. One of the models Madison County Superintendent David Gilliam is considering, would start the school year with non-traditional instruction.

“We estimate that a small percentage of our students are going to need some type of alternate virtual classroom experience regardless. We certainly feel that in-person is best, but we’re gonna have some flexibility and some options," says Gilliam. He would like to start school August 12th, the date originally set before the pandemic. Right now, he’s uncertain if that will happen, but he did say Madison County students will not return to class any earlier.

Same goes for students in Jessamine County. “Yeah, students won’t be returning before August 12th," says Superintendent Matt Moore. “We felt like families needed to spend that time right now reconnecting, and it felt like a harder decision for us to really expect the students to go from all of the restrictions that have been required now from the governor to go straight from that back into school.”

One restriction Moore is referring to is transportation. How many students you can put on a school bus safely has been a question with what feels like an ever-changing answer.

“Under the current socially distancing guidelines, we’re allowed to have eight kids on a school bus, and certainly that’s not gonna work because many of our school buses have more than 60 children. There was some guidance that was released last week that said one child per seat. And then further guidance said if students are gonna wear a mask and if they’re gonna have their temperatures checked before they get on the bus, then in fact we may be able to have more than one child per seat," notes Dr. Hub.

District leaders do say their plans this fall will be flexible.

“There are a lot of restrictions that we’re operating under, and that’s causing us to have to develop more than one plan. We’ve got multiple contingency plans," says Moore.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.