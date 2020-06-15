Advertisement

When will students be back in class?

Central Ky. schools evaluate re-opening models, want input from parents
School playgrounds in Jessamine Co. will remain empty until at least August 12th, 2020.
School playgrounds in Jessamine Co. will remain empty until at least August 12th, 2020.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The ever-evolving pandemic is making plans for the 2020/2021 school year difficult. Schools will re-open this fall, but many districts still don’t have a definite start date. Superintendents have been asking for parent feedback, juggling a handful of re-opening models, and staying optimistic that students will return to class.

“Each week, and a lot of times each day, things change," notes Scott County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. He is calling this season unsettling. “What’s been most concerning for superintendents is to do what we can to really protect the health, safety, and well being of our students and our staff.”

Superintendents like Dr. Hub are looking at a handful of re-opening models right now, including block scheduling that would put different groups inside a school on different days, and the idea of more scheduled non-traditional instruction. One of the models Madison County Superintendent David Gilliam is considering, would start the school year with non-traditional instruction.

“We estimate that a small percentage of our students are going to need some type of alternate virtual classroom experience regardless. We certainly feel that in-person is best, but we’re gonna have some flexibility and some options," says Gilliam. He would like to start school August 12th, the date originally set before the pandemic. Right now, he’s uncertain if that will happen, but he did say Madison County students will not return to class any earlier.

Same goes for students in Jessamine County. “Yeah, students won’t be returning before August 12th," says Superintendent Matt Moore. “We felt like families needed to spend that time right now reconnecting, and it felt like a harder decision for us to really expect the students to go from all of the restrictions that have been required now from the governor to go straight from that back into school.”

One restriction Moore is referring to is transportation. How many students you can put on a school bus safely has been a question with what feels like an ever-changing answer.

“Under the current socially distancing guidelines, we’re allowed to have eight kids on a school bus, and certainly that’s not gonna work because many of our school buses have more than 60 children. There was some guidance that was released last week that said one child per seat. And then further guidance said if students are gonna wear a mask and if they’re gonna have their temperatures checked before they get on the bus, then in fact we may be able to have more than one child per seat," notes Dr. Hub.

District leaders do say their plans this fall will be flexible.

“There are a lot of restrictions that we’re operating under, and that’s causing us to have to develop more than one plan. We’ve got multiple contingency plans," says Moore.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Teen wanted on attempted murder charge after shots fired at Kentucky deputy

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bardstown police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that damaged a vehicle belonging to a Nelson County deputy sheriff.

State

Kentucky activists praise Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A Supreme Court ruling on Monday says that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Investigation

WKYT Investigates | Lexington protesters’ demands for change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Lexington protesters want changes to the city's police contract. What would that mean?

News

Kentucky COVID-19 death toll passes 500

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19 cases in the state...

Latest News

State

Trooper Island Kid’s Camp moving online for summer 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Kid’s Camp is moving online this summer due to COVID-19.

News

The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Rising positive cases of Covid19 in many states, including Kentucky, are being closely watched by health officials. How much of a concern is this new trend?

Lexington

Lexington police surprise special needs student with birthday parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Josh Guzman’s teachers say every time they see him, he’s a ray of sunshine. Those same teachers wanted to give that same positive energy back by throwing the teen a special birthday parade.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Action This Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms are possible this week.

Lexington

Railbird Festival 2020 canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The announcement was made Monday on the event’s website.

State

Monday is last day to request absentee ballot for June 23 primary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Monday, June 15, is the last day to request your absentee ballot for the June 23 primary in Kentucky.