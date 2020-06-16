Advertisement

Adebayo thinking about financial future as NBA restart looms

Bam Adebayo thinks injuries could be more prevalent than usual when the NBA gets back on the floor next month
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Miami. The Heat won 112-103. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Miami. The Heat won 112-103. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bam Adebayo thinks injuries could be more prevalent than usual when the NBA gets back on the floor next month, given the demands that will be on players’ bodies after a long layoff. Miami’s All-Star center is also thinking about the financial risks. Adebayo confirmed Tuesday that he is among five players -- a group who could soon graduate from rookie contracts to extensions worth in excess of $100 million -- seeking assurances from the NBA about if they’ll be protected in the case of catastrophic injury when the season resumes at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

