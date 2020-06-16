Baseball resumes with precautions in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ball players have returned to the fields but with a new set of rules to keep the game and players moving forward.

The South Lexington Babe Ruth league resumed practices Monday evening in order with Governor Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines.

Read full list of guidelines here.

Chris Hoagland, the league president says they are glad to be back on the field but are still adjusting to the changes, like many.

"The new rules of the social distancing is the big thing," said Hoagland. "We have had meetings with the kids to tell them no fist bumps or high fives. It's hard to keep kids from those but we have an older group which makes it even harder."

Hoagland says bleachers will be empty this season and the areas will now be reserved for the athletes dugout. Only four kids can be in a dugout at a time.

Athletes are also no longer able to share gear and each baseball is sanitized regularly.

Parents of athletes are also adjusting with being encouraged to stay in their vehicles while games and practices take place.

“It’s for the kids and we know the parents get excited,” said Hoagland. “They want to see their kids play and excel but in order for us to have games, we have to follow these guidelines. Even if you think they are crazy or don’t think they are crazy it’s something we have to do to ensure we play baseball. If we don’t, there will be no baseball. You won’t even be able to sit in your car.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.