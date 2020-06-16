Belmont Advisory

Editors:

Tuesday

RAC--Belmont-Tiz The Favorite

Favored Tiz the Law is attempting to be the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years. His 82-year-old trainer, Barclay Tagg, is trying to complete his personal Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003 with Funny Cide. And it’ll take a tremendous run to prevent them from that history. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, file photos by 6 p.m. EDT.

Wednesday

RAC--Belmont-Draw

Post positions are drawn for the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Farmington Road and Tap it to Win among the top contenders for the shortened race that leads off the Triple Crown for the first time. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos from 12 p.m. EDT draw.

Friday

RAC--Belmont-Preview

Despite defections because of injuries and scheduling, the Belmont Stakes is still a $1 million Triple Crown race with plenty at stake. But at a shorter distance of 1 1/8 miles without fans and 11 weeks before the Kentucky Derby, it’s a Belmont like has never been run before. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 3 p.m. EDT

Saturday

RAC--Belmont

The Belmont Stakes opens the upside down Triple Crown season. Normally held after the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, the Belmont is the first of the three due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be run at a shorter distance of 1 1/8 miles without fans and 11 weeks before the Kentucky Derby. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 3 p.m. EDT.

Sunday

RAC—Triple Crown-What’s Next

With the first leg of the reconfigured Triple Crown complete, horse racing heads into an 11-week wait until the Kentucky Derby on Oct. 3. That’s an unprecedented stretch of time for horses to either rest, train or compete in a prep race. However, the prep schedule remains in flux as tracks scramble to reschedule some of the summer’s biggest races. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. EDT.