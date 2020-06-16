Advertisement

Chris Bailey's Forecast | Watching The Eastern Sky

(WJHG)
Jun. 16, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We continue to see our upper level low spinning just to our east, but this tries to back west over the next few days. At the same time, steamy temps are being funneled into the Mississippi Valley ahead of the next trough working into the high plains. This squeeze play has a lot of variables to it and it’s going to be interesting to see how it works out.

Today’s another well below normal temperature day for most of the region. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted as we watch scattered showers and storms develop across the eastern half of the state. This isn’t terribly widespread, but the action will be going in reverse once again.

This same upper low will begin to roll back toward the northwest and bring a little better shot for a shower or storm from Wednesday through Friday.

With that flow, it should keep temps at or below normal across the eastern half of the state through Friday. The west will obviously be warmer and those toasty temps move in for the weekend, but the next system is already taking aim at the region by Sunday and Monday. Showers and storms will increase ahead of this deepening trough.

