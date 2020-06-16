Advertisement

COVID-19 threatens production, safety in ‘salad bowl of the world’

The spread of the coronavirus has no boundaries, creating a very real risk to the food supply.
Agricultural workers are a critical part of the food delivery system.
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALINAS, Calif. (CNN) - The spread of the coronavirus has no boundaries, creating a very real risk to the food supply.

In Monterey County, Calif., home to an area known as the “salad bowl of the world,” 38 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases are agricultural workers, which could impact the supply of lettuce, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and other vegetables that you may be consuming daily.

The hands that pick the vegetables don’t stop even in the age of COVID. The workers may be 6 feet apart, wearing masks and working with new barriers, but in this county, they are the ones most at risk of getting the virus.

“In terms of what the largest percentage is, it is the agricultural community in this area right now,” said Carla Spencer, director of emergency services at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

The Salinas Valley produces about one-third of the vegetables consumed in the U.S., according to the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California.

“Your different lettuces, cauliflower, broccolis, strawberries are being produced and shipped to families all over the nation from this region,” said Christopher Valadez, the association’s president.

Ocean Mist farms about 35,000 acres of vegetables a year. CEO Joe Pezzini said the virus in his workforce could be catastrophic

“It takes a lot of hands to harvest this produce, to grow it, cultivate it, harvest it. If there is an impact on that workforce, yes, there could be shortage because we simply cannot get the product to market,” he said.

Health experts believe the uptick in cases among agricultural workers could be attributed to seasonal workers in crowded living conditions and skepticism over the virus itself.

Sergio Ledesma, who has been working in the fields for more than 20 years, said at first it was hard to believe. Now they are trying to adapt.

Health experts said cases in this area will continue to increase, and they expect a second wave.

“We assume that we are going to definitely have more positive cases. At what rate, we don’t really know,” Spencer said.

Face coverings and education sessions are currently being provided, and farmers ensuring workers are keeping their distance. Hotel rooms are also offered for those who can’t quarantine. The workers will know soon enough whether those preventative plans are working.

Still, these men and women said their plan is to wake up and show up to work. And sometimes, said Ledesma, they don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

