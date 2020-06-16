Advertisement

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.(Michael Ainsworth | AP Photo)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) - Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for coronavirus, the NFL Network reported.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport also reported that several other players on the Cowboys and Houston Texans have COVID-19.

“Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me,” Rapaport said on Twitter. “Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.”

The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.

“None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities,” Rapaport said in another tweet. “The teams followed proper health protocols.”

The NFL is in the process of establishing protocols for the return of players, including what would happen in the case of positive tests, but there is no timetable for their return. Training camps are supposed to start in a little more than a month.

Several players have gone public with their diagnosis, including star Denver pass rusher Von Miller. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first to publicly acknowledge a positive test, on April 15.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and even death.

The 24-year-old Elliott has led the NFL in rushing twice in his first four seasons. He missed all of training camp last year in a contract holdout, eventually signing a $90 million, six-year extension a few days before the start of the season.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man accused of being ‘Golden State Killer’ to plead guilty

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON
A man accused of being the rapist and killer who terrorized California residents in the 1970s and 1980s has agreed to plead guilty to dozens of crimes in return for being spared the death penalty, a law enforcement source and a victim's relative said Monday.

News

Former Lexington police chief recognizes change sparked by protests

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A former Lexington police chief is hopeful that recently scheduled meetings will carry the momentum of change started by the protests.

News

Baseball resumes with precautions in Lexington

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Ball players have returned to the fields but with a new set of rules to keep the game and players moving forward.

National

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

Latest News

National

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
While experts continue to warn about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases, a top U.S. health official says it will be even worse if Americans don’t get a flu shot.

National

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY BAHR
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

National

Coronavirus death rate is higher for those with chronic ills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
Death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected, a new U.S. government report says.

News

The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

National

Report: Bezos may testify on Big Tech, but with other CEOs

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to the congressional panel investigating the market dominance of Big Tech, but along with other tech industry CEOs, lawyers for the company say, according to a published report Monday.

News

Lexington mayor names leaders of new citizens group, announces moratorium of ‘no-knock’ warrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has announced a new group she is appointing to recommend changes concerning racial equality.