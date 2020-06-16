Advertisement

Fmr. UK QB Tim Couch named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has been named to the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today.
Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has been named to the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has been named to the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today. Couch is one of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

A storied name of the Kentucky program, Couch, was the team’s quarterback from 1996-98. After giving up his senior season of eligibility, he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by Cleveland in the 1999 NFL Draft. In 1998, the junior quarterback was named a first-team All-American and consensus Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. Couch completed 400 of 553 passes for 4,275 yards and 36 touchdowns and led the nation in pass completions while ranked second in completion percentage, passing yardage and touchdown passes, and fourth in total offense. After guiding the Wildcats to the Outback Bowl, UK’s first New Year’s Day bowl appearance in 47 years, Couch finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting. He was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award as a junior and sophomore. His breakout sophomore campaign featured 363 of 547 passes completed for 3,884 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the nation in pass attempts, completions, yardage, and completion percentage. Also during his sophomore year, Couch earned second-team All-SEC honors and finished ninth in Heisman voting. He played in seven games as a true freshman, with two starts. Career wise, Couch completed 795 passes on 1,184 attempts for 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns. The legend ended his career with seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records, and 26 school records.

The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2021 season.

The 2021 voting deadline is July 7. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership Ron Dilatush at rdilatush@footballfoundation.com.

Courtesy UK Athletics Communications and PR

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky adds Aussie rules punter Wilson Berry

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Kentucky adds Aussie rules punter Wilson Berry

Sports

Chance MLB won’t play increases in money fight

Updated: 20 hours ago
Chance MLB won't play increases in money fight

Sports

Scott County’s Malea Williams commits to Louisville

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Scott County’s Malea Williams commits to Louisville

Sports

EKU student-athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts

Updated: 22 hours ago
EKU student-athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts

Latest News

Sports

UK football experiencing new normal in COVID-19 era

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats have to go through a series of screenings each day to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the program.

Sports

Asmussen becomes all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Asmussen overtook Louisville native Dale Romans, who held the record since Nov. 12, 2017.

Sports

Olivia Owens excited to do something special with Kentucky

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The former five-star center spent her first two collegiate seasons at Maryland.

Sports

Tates Creek’s Miles Thomas signs with Idaho State

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Tates Creek's Miles Thomas signs with Idaho State

Sports

UK’s Wenzler, Frye place 1-2 at Metropolitan Amateur Championship

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
Wenzler edged Frye by two strokes with a 36-hole score of 5-under par

Sports

Georgetown College football player raising money, awareness through distance running

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Georgetown College football player raising money, awareness through distance running