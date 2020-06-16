Advertisement

Former Lexington police chief recognizes change sparked by protests

Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty hopes recently scheduled meetings will be the first of many.
Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty hopes recently scheduled meetings will be the first of many.(Source: WKYT)
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Racial injustice and police brutality are issues that reach further back than former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty’s 30-plus years in law enforcement.

“I certainly experienced and saw firsthand some of the kinds of actions we see today,” Beatty said. “I was always quick to point that out to officers and have a talk about what was right and how you should treat people, so to think that we were doing that thirty years ago and it’s evolved to what we’re seeing today is somewhat disheartening.”

So much so that protests in downtown Lexington are continuing for the third week calling for changes in some police department policies among other things. They are topics expected to be up for discussion at two meetings scheduled by the Urban County Council on Tuesday.

“The protests have brought people to the table,” Beatty said.

It’s the diversity of those people and the willingness Beatty sees in community and law enforcement leaders to listen that he hopes will carry the momentum of change that started with the protests.

“I think what we’re seeing today is a different kind of movement," Beatty said. "I think that movement will certainly lend itself to an ongoing dialogue about how we can change the community for good, so that we don’t do these patches that we’ve done in the past where law enforcement takes some kind of action to patch the problem and then it reoccurs in another fashion.”

We also asked Beatty about his reaction to Mayor Linda Gorton’s announcement Monday placing a moratorium on no-knock warrants in Lexington. He said since that policy is one that is used so rarely, he appreciates making that easy change quickly while discussions start on even bigger changes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baseball resumes with precautions in Lexington

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Ball players have returned to the fields but with a new set of rules to keep the game and players moving forward.

National

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

News

The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Lexington mayor names leaders of new citizens group, announces moratorium of ‘no-knock’ warrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has announced a new group she is appointing to recommend changes concerning racial equality.

Latest News

National

NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in Blue Lives Matter car

Updated: 3 hours ago
Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.

National

Minnesota lawmakers unveil $300M plan to rebuild from unrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Democrats who control the Minnesota House announced a $300 million economic aid proposal Monday for businesses that were damaged or destroyed during the civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.

News

COVID-19 cases increasing in Madison County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts tell WKYT that people in Madison County are going through re-opening with a guarded optimism.

Crime

Sheriff: Laurel County man, woman charged with wanton endangerment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were arrested early Sunday morning on charges of wanton endangerment.

News

When will students be back in class?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The ever-evolving pandemic is making plans for the 2020/2021 school year difficult. Schools will re-open this fall, but many districts still don’t have a definite start date. Superintendents have been asking for parent feedback, juggling a handful of re-opening models, and staying optimistic that students will return to class.

Regional

Teen wanted on attempted murder charge after shots fired at Kentucky deputy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bardstown police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that damaged a vehicle belonging to a Nelson County deputy sheriff.