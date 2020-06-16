Advertisement

Funeral organized for a veteran previously forgotten

A woman of courage previously alone, turned out to live a life celebrated by many.
A woman of courage previously alone, turned out to live a life celebrated by many.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A funeral procession, a 21-gun salute, and songs song in honor... all for hero Major Martha Keith.

"It's called respect, honor, and respect, she put 21 years of service and then was just put away in a place with no visitors," says Walter Oster.

Oster's the commander of Team 12. It's a group that helps veterans in need.

Oster says he found Martha in Louisville, alone with no family. He was able to bring her to Thomson Hood Veterans Home, where she could be cared for.

"She always told me how happy she was there, she said you have no idea how nice it is to go to bed clean and on clean sheets," says Karen Weaver.

Weaver found out about Martha through a post on Facebook. She was determined to help.

"I saw that she was being moved from the condition she was into Thompson Hood, and saw she was alone, and I said no she's not alone," Weaver says.

Weaver visited Martha for months. The visits stopped due to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Then June 5th at age 89, Martha died.

"I just wish I had the opportunity. I lost 3 months with no being able to go over and see her, and I just, I miss her," Weaver says.

Tuesday the veteran was brought to her final resting place, Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Still, a woman of courage previously alone, turned out to live a life celebrated by many.

Weaver is part of a non-profit organization called Lady Veterans Connect. It’s a shelter for 32 female veterans in Kentucky. A room will now be named after Martha, ensuring she is never forgotten.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Kentucky artist’s project benefits ‘Team Kentucky’ fund

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Instead of kicking rocks, Tina Maloney is using her time in quarantine to paint them in honor of folks on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Regional

Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has cracked.

Lexington

Local attorneys weigh in on challenges of prosecuting police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington city leaders held a meeting Tuesday to get input about improving race relations and issues with the police department. This comes after weeks of protest in the city where demands for police accountability were a top concern.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As of 4 p.m. June 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,829 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. The governor also reported seven new deaths, raising the total to 512 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

Regional

2020 World Chicken Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
London's 2020 World Chicken Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

State

Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A handful of Kentuckians were out at the State Capitol Tuesday to demand answers about their unemployment.

Regional

Kentucky receives $55M federal grant for Mountain Parkway expansion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky is receiving over $55 million in federal grant money to expand and improve safety along the Mountain Parkway in Eastern Kentucky.

Crime

Homicide investigation underway in Woodford County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to Versailles police, officers were called to a home on Clifton Road Sunday afternoon after a man was found dead inside his home.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Eastern Sky

Updated: 4 hours ago
An upper level low brings a few storms in from the east over the next few days