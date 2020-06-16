Funeral organized for a veteran previously forgotten

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

A funeral procession, a 21-gun salute, and songs song in honor... all for hero Major Martha Keith.

"It's called respect, honor, and respect, she put 21 years of service and then was just put away in a place with no visitors," says Walter Oster.

Oster's the commander of Team 12. It's a group that helps veterans in need.

Oster says he found Martha in Louisville, alone with no family. He was able to bring her to Thomson Hood Veterans Home, where she could be cared for.

"She always told me how happy she was there, she said you have no idea how nice it is to go to bed clean and on clean sheets," says Karen Weaver.

Weaver found out about Martha through a post on Facebook. She was determined to help.

"I saw that she was being moved from the condition she was into Thompson Hood, and saw she was alone, and I said no she's not alone," Weaver says.

Weaver visited Martha for months. The visits stopped due to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Then June 5th at age 89, Martha died.

"I just wish I had the opportunity. I lost 3 months with no being able to go over and see her, and I just, I miss her," Weaver says.

Tuesday the veteran was brought to her final resting place, Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Still, a woman of courage previously alone, turned out to live a life celebrated by many.

Weaver is part of a non-profit organization called Lady Veterans Connect. It’s a shelter for 32 female veterans in Kentucky. A room will now be named after Martha, ensuring she is never forgotten.

