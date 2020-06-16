Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reopened after temporarily closing due to a crack on the top layer of glass.

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park posted on its Facebook page that a guest did not comply with posted rules of “no running, jumping, or bouncing” on the bridge and attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and upon impact, a metal object on the guest’s clothing chipped the glass, resulting in noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel.

The SkyBridge closed following the incident to begin repairs to the damage.

Repairs to the glass panel began Monday evening and were completed early Tuesday morning. Crews temporarily replaced one of the three panels of glass with cedar planks.

Christy Grimes, an employee with WVLT News’ sister station WAFF, was on vacation in Gatlinburg when she said she was turned away from the attraction Monday night.

“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass,” Grimes told WVLT News.

Grimes said the bridge was closed and shared a picture of a crowd gathering near the entrance.

The attraction resumed normal operations on Tuesday. The SkyBridge is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.