GOOD QUESTION: When will nursing homes be allowed to reopen to visitors?

We’ve been getting a lot of questions about this lately, specifically, when will nursing homes be allowed to reopen to visitors?
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question deals with the reopening of nursing homes.

Right now, it looks like modified visitation will be allowed by mid-July. The governor said state leaders are still testing every resident and every staff member for coronavirus.

Once that testing is complete, he expects residents to be able to get together for meals and for some group activities by the end of June. And then he said modified visitation can likely start July 15.

We’re still waiting on the governor to put out information on what modified visitation means. We’re expecting those guidelines in the coming weeks.

Have a question? Send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

