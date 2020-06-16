Gov. Beshear reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 203 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. June 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,829 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. The governor also reported seven new deaths, raising the total to 512 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We have come so far, we have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s what’s going to defeat the coronavirus.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 72-year-old man from Allen County; a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Boone County; a 77-year-old woman from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Hardin County; and two women, ages 74 and 89, from Jefferson County.

At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor’s team also offered new information on guidance for public pools and gatherings of up to 50 people.

