Health dept. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,146.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The county’s death toll is at 20.

According to the health dept., Lexington had 182 new cases and six new deaths last week.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the increase, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen.

People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Tuesday morning, are 12,647 cases and 505 deaths.

