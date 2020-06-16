Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say widespread coronavirus testing has started at a women's prison after 14 people contracted the virus. J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, said Monday that the state stepped up mitigation efforts that include mass testing at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. Brown says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus. The update came as seven inmates at the women’s prison filed a federal lawsuit seeking their release because they’re at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a media car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city's police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A summer camp hosted by Kentucky State Police for underprivileged children won’t be held due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but officials will host online camp activities. Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer said in a statement that he challenged the Trooper Island camp staff to develop a free virtual camp for kids of all ages. He says the online activities can still teach young people about topics including swimming and archery. The first episode will air June 30 on the state police YouTube channel and the Trooper Island Facebook page and there will be two episodes a week for the month of July.

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Monday that 29-year-old Elijah Carlton Henderson was charged with four counts of DWI-causing death. The head-on collision happened Feb. 14 on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis. Investigators say Henderson’s eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and hit a minvan, killing Carrie McCaw and her daughter, Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather and her daughter, Rhyan Prather. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky, and heading to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.