Homicide investigation underway in Woodford County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Woodford County.

According to Versailles police, officers were called to a home on Clifton Road Sunday afternoon after a man was found dead inside.

Police say the man, identified as 66-year-old David Clark, had been shot.

They say Clark’s death has been ruled a homicide, and a criminal investigation is now underway.

No other details are available at this time.

