Homicide investigation underway in Woodford County
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Woodford County.
According to Versailles police, officers were called to a home on Clifton Road Sunday afternoon after a man was found dead inside.
Police say the man, identified as 66-year-old David Clark, had been shot.
They say Clark’s death has been ruled a homicide, and a criminal investigation is now underway.
No other details are available at this time.
