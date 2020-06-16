Homicide investigation underway in Woodford County

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Woodford County.

According to Versailles police, officers were called to a home on Clifton Road Sunday afternoon after a man was found dead inside.

Police say the man, identified as 66-year-old David Clark, had been shot.

They say Clark’s death has been ruled a homicide, and a criminal investigation is now underway.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.