Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle will be slow to show

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sizzle certainly has the potential to show up this week, but it might be hard for it to get here.

An area of low pressure will keep throwing clouds and even some showers into Kentucky over the next few days. The next chance to see any of that rain will be in eastern Kentucky. However, we will see some of those showers around Lexington too. Since that system is so close to us and there isn't anything around to move it, we might be able to beat away the 90-degree heat. It will still be plenty hot for folks longing for Summer.

Summer officially arrives on Saturday. We have all of the makings of some summer-like days coming our way. Even if the clouds and rain keep the highs down, it is only down to around the mid-80s. So there will be plenty of steam for you.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

