Kentucky adds Aussie rules punter Wilson Berry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football program added another Australian rules football player on Monday night when Wilson Berry announced his commitment.

The Melbourne, AU native is the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers’ punter Jordan Berry.

“Excited to announce I have committed to the University of Kentucky starting 2021,” Berry announced on his Twitter page. “Indebted to the outstanding tutelage and guidance by Nathan Chapman and John Smith of Prokick Australia. Grateful to Coach Louie Matsakis for the opportunity to be a Kentucky Wildcat!”

Berry thanked his older brother along with current UK punter Max Duffy for helping him in the recruiting process. Duffy won the Ray Guy Award last season, given to college football’s top punter.

Berry becomes the 11th commitment in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.

