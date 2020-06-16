Kentucky receives $55M federal grant for Mountain Parkway expansion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) – Kentucky is receiving over $55 million in federal grant money to expand and improve safety along the Mountain Parkway in Eastern Kentucky.

“With this competitive federal grant, we are investing in Eastern Kentucky’s people and their future. I was proud to help secure these resources to bring new commerce and opportunity into the region,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, it’s my responsibility to speak up for Middle America and especially Kentucky. We are tapping into communities throughout Appalachia to continue encouraging job growth and community development. Working with Congressmen Barr and Rogers, I’m proud to support this wonderful region and its great potential.”

The project will widen and improve 11 miles of the Parkway in Wolfe County, helping to create a safe, four-lane corridor for cars and trucks traveling between I-64 and rural Eastern Kentucky.

Once completed, the parkway will facilitate freight and goods to move efficiently throughout the area. The project is also expected to reduce travel time.

“This is a great step forward for the people of Eastern Kentucky, is great news for Team Kentucky and will open up the region for so many opportunities,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

A portion of the expansion will take place in an Opportunity Zone, created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). These zones encourage investment into previously underserved areas of our Commonwealth.

