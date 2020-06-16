Advertisement

KSP’s Trooper Island Kid’s Camp going virtual this year

The Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Kid’s Camp is moving online this summer due to COVID-19.
The Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Kid’s Camp is moving online this summer due to COVID-19.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Kentucky is slowly reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, some activities are still having to cancel.

One of the latest is Kentucky State Police’s annual Trooper Island Camp.

But, troopers are now bringing the island into your living room.

“You know, everything’s changed, but just like everything else in life you’ve got to adapt and overcome, and that’s what we’ve done," said Trooper Jonathan Biven. "I think we’re going to give these kids a real opportunity at a truly neat experience.”

That means instead of taking canoes out on the lake, kids will be learning how to paddle from their living room.

“We spent about a week filming different segments the kids will not only have the opportunity to watch activities being done, but also innovative ways for them to practice that at home," Trooper Biven. " You know for instance everyone asks me well how do you do canoeing at home. Not everyone has a canoe. But everyone should have a broom and you can sit on your ottoman or your couch and learn the techniques that you’re being taught.”

Trooper Biven has been involved with Trooper Island for six years. He says this is the 55th edition of the summer camp.

Ky. State Police Cancels Kids Camp, Announces Virtual Alternative FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 15, 2020) – It was supposed to...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Monday, June 15, 2020

“If you would have told me six months ago that ‘hey, you need to prepare for a virtual camp,’ I would have been like ‘what are you talking about?’", Trooper Biven said. "You know, there was no book on how to do this. We literally wrote the book.”

Trooper Biven says while the full camp experience may not be possible, the virtual camp will allow more kids to get involved.

“Virtual camp is not going away, we’re going to have this every year,” Trooper Biven said. “Being able to do this, it’s open to everybody. We’re not limited to just 10-12-year-olds. You know, I learned how to properly build a fire and actually how to cook over an open fire during virtual camp so those are things that as a 40-year-old adult that I can now turn around and share with my children.”

You can register for Virtual Trooper Island Camp by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

National

Regal Cinemas will reopen theaters by July 10

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
Cineworld Group, the owner of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas, will begin reopening movie theaters July 10 following a three-month shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

International

NKorea blows up inter-Korea liaison office, raising tensions

Updated: 4 hours ago
The demolition of the building, which is located on North Korean territory and had no South Koreans working there, is largely symbolic.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

State

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle will be slow to show

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The sizzle certainly has the potential to show up this week, but it might be hard for it to get here.

State

Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
A man was arrested Tuesday morning following a lengthy chase through several counties.

News

LMPD issues warning of ‘aggressive’ demonstrators downtown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shellie Sylvestri
The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning people to stay away from downtown due to “aggressive” behavior by demonstrators.

News

Former Lexington police chief recognizes change sparked by protests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A former Lexington police chief is hopeful that recently scheduled meetings will carry the momentum of change started by the protests.

News

Baseball resumes with precautions in Lexington

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Ball players have returned to the fields but with a new set of rules to keep the game and players moving forward.