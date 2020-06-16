Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

University of Kentucky announces plans for fall restart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it will open its fall semester in mid-August with in-person classes continuing until Thanksgiving break. School officials said Tuesday that plans to reopen the Lexington campus include testing students for COVID-19, daily symptom assessments for students and employees and mask wearing in most places. Testing will be encouraged for faculty and staff with underlying health conditions and for those over age 65. Officials say on-campus instruction will begin Aug. 17. Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online. Classrooms will have limited capacity based on social distancing guidelines.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky. It’s a new sign of momentum for Booker’s upstart bid for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Grimes lost a bitter, big-spending Senate race against McConnell in 2014. She tweeted her endorsement of Booker, saying: “Together, let’s elect a new generation of leadership” in Kentucky. Grimes is a former two-term Kentucky secretary of state who left office early this year. The frontrunner in the Democratic race is Amy McGrath.

LOUISVILLE

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station's car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city's police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew's car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. Police say nine people were arrested. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

NO KNOCK WARRANTS

Lexington puts moratorium on most 'no-knock' warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky city has placed a moratorium on “no-knock” warrants, except in life or death situations. News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night. “No-knock” warrants have come under recent scrutiny since the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. She was gunned down by officers who burst into her home in March. Lexington's mayor also announced the creation of a group to make changes concerning racial equality. She announced the co-chairs who will name the group and identify members.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAMP

Trooper Island camp goes virtual this summer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A summer camp hosted by Kentucky State Police for underprivileged children won’t be held due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but officials will host online camp activities. Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer said in a statement that he challenged the Trooper Island camp staff to develop a free virtual camp for kids of all ages. He says the online activities can still teach young people about topics including swimming and archery. The first episode will air June 30 on the state police YouTube channel and the Trooper Island Facebook page and there will be two episodes a week for the month of July.

TOLEDO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

University of Toledo trustees name interim president

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo has named a temporary replacement for its outgoing president. The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint Gregory Postel as interim president. He will be taking over from Sharon Gaber, who plans to leave next month to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Postel will begin his duties Wednesday, initially serving as a consultant and then assuming the interim president post once Gaber leaves. His contract calls for a $500,000 salary with an option for an incentive bonus not to exceed 20 percent of his compensation. Postel has been serving as a senior client partner for an organizational consulting firm.