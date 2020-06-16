Advertisement

Lexington mayor names leaders of new citizens group, announces moratorium of ‘no-knock’ warrants

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has announced a new group she is appointing to recommend changes concerning racial equality.

Gorton says Roszalyn Akins, educator, Executive Director of BMW Academy and civic leader, and Dr. Gerald Smith, University of Kentucky History professor and Pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church, will co-chair the group.

“Everyone is impatient for change, including me,” Gorton said. “While I understand change won’t happen overnight, I am determined to make many improvements quickly, and to continue to make immediate changes as opportunities present themselves. We need long-term, systemic change.”

Gorton says she has “carefully crafted” the new group after listening to protestors and talking to Councilmembers, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, the Fraternal Order of Police and others.

The mayor says Akins and Smith will have a voice in naming the group, and in identifying members. The group is expected to include citizens, representatives of the courts, the faith community, the Urban County Council, and others, and will focus on issues such as health disparities, economic and educational opportunities and justice issues.

Another issue the mayor has decided to move forward with is no-knock warrants. Gorton and Chief Weathers have placed an immediate moratorium on controversial no-knock warrants, except in life-and-death cases.

According to the mayor, no-knock warrants are used rarely in Lexington, and have always required the signature of a judge.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

Updated: 31 minutes ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

National

NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in Blue Lives Matter car

Updated: 1 hours ago
Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.

National

Minnesota lawmakers unveil $300M plan to rebuild from unrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Democrats who control the Minnesota House announced a $300 million economic aid proposal Monday for businesses that were damaged or destroyed during the civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.

News

COVID-19 cases increasing in Madison County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts tell WKYT that people in Madison County are going through re-opening with a guarded optimism.

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Laurel County man, woman charged with wanton endangerment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were arrested early Sunday morning on charges of wanton endangerment.

News

When will students be back in class?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The ever-evolving pandemic is making plans for the 2020/2021 school year difficult. Schools will re-open this fall, but many districts still don’t have a definite start date. Superintendents have been asking for parent feedback, juggling a handful of re-opening models, and staying optimistic that students will return to class.

Regional

Teen wanted on attempted murder charge after shots fired at Kentucky deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bardstown police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that damaged a vehicle belonging to a Nelson County deputy sheriff.

State

Kentucky activists praise Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A Supreme Court ruling on Monday says that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Investigation

WKYT Investigates | Lexington protesters’ demands for change

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Lexington protesters want changes to the city's police contract. What would that mean?

News

Kentucky COVID-19 death toll passes 500

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19 cases in the state...