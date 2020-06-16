Lexington Theatre Company starts bi-lingual storytelling series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company is starting a bi-lingual storytelling series.

It’s called “Adventures en Casa.”

The performance is aimed at young audiences.

Organizers hope it introduces more children to musical theatre.

The series runs for eight weeks.

You can watch new episodes Mondays at 3 p.m. on the Lexington Theatre Company’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.