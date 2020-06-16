Advertisement

Lexington Theatre Company starts bi-lingual storytelling series

It’s called “Adventures en Casa.”
The Lexington Theatre Company is starting a bi-lingual storytelling series. It’s called “Adventures en Casa.”
The Lexington Theatre Company is starting a bi-lingual storytelling series. It’s called “Adventures en Casa.”(Lexington Theatre Company)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company is starting a bi-lingual storytelling series.

It’s called “Adventures en Casa.”

The performance is aimed at young audiences.

Organizers hope it introduces more children to musical theatre.

The series runs for eight weeks.

You can watch new episodes Mondays at 3 p.m. on the Lexington Theatre Company’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump signs executive order on police reform

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
In Rose Garden remarks, Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line, while criticizing Democrats.

State

GOOD QUESTION: When will nursing homes be allowed to reopen to visitors?

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Today's Good Question deals with the reopening of nursing homes.

News

WATCH | Many COVID-19 rules for new Kentucky school year will be decided by individual districts

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Many COVID-19 rules for new Kentucky school year will be decided by individual districts

News

WATCH | KSP Trooper Island going virtual this year

Updated: 17 minutes ago
While Kentucky is slowly reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, some activities are still having to cancel.

News

WATCH | LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

Updated: 19 minutes ago
LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

Latest News

News

WATCH | Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

Lexington

WATCH LIVE: LFUCG holds special committee meeting about police policies

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The City of Lexington is asking the public for help during a special committee meeting today.

State

Many COVID-19 rules for new Kentucky school year will be decided by individual districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
We still don’t know exactly what the upcoming school year will look like here in Kentucky. However, we do know individual districts will be responsible for setting a lot of their rules.

Lexington

University of Kentucky releases fall restart plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The University of Kentucky released its restart plan for the fall Tuesday morning.

State

KSP’s Trooper Island Kid’s Camp going virtual this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Kid’s Camp is moving online this summer due to COVID-19.