Advertisement

LMPD issues warning of ‘aggressive’ demonstrators downtown

Demonstrations have been ongoing in Louisville, particularly in the downtown area, since May 28.
Demonstrations have been ongoing in Louisville, particularly in the downtown area, since May 28.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning people to stay away from downtown due to “aggressive” behavior by demonstrators.

On the official LMPD Twitter page, the following statement was released:

“WARNING: Due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown, including road blocks, trapping vehicles, and violent behavior, please stay out of the area!”

Mayor Greg Fischer also used Twitter to urge Louisvillians to avoid downtown Monday night:

Demonstrations have been ongoing in Louisville, particularly in the downtown area, since May 28. Many protesters are calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by LMPD officers issuing a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.

Police said Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire first before officers returned fire. Walker was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Lexington police chief recognizes change sparked by protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A former Lexington police chief is hopeful that recently scheduled meetings will carry the momentum of change started by the protests.

News

Baseball resumes with precautions in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Ball players have returned to the fields but with a new set of rules to keep the game and players moving forward.

National

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

News

The Breakdown with Kevin Hall: Are Rising Positive COVID-19 Cases a Concern?

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

Latest News

News

Lexington mayor names leaders of new citizens group, announces moratorium of ‘no-knock’ warrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has announced a new group she is appointing to recommend changes concerning racial equality.

National

NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in Blue Lives Matter car

Updated: 4 hours ago
Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.

National

Minnesota lawmakers unveil $300M plan to rebuild from unrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Democrats who control the Minnesota House announced a $300 million economic aid proposal Monday for businesses that were damaged or destroyed during the civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.

News

COVID-19 cases increasing in Madison County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts tell WKYT that people in Madison County are going through re-opening with a guarded optimism.

Crime

Sheriff: Laurel County man, woman charged with wanton endangerment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were arrested early Sunday morning on charges of wanton endangerment.

News

When will students be back in class?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The ever-evolving pandemic is making plans for the 2020/2021 school year difficult. Schools will re-open this fall, but many districts still don’t have a definite start date. Superintendents have been asking for parent feedback, juggling a handful of re-opening models, and staying optimistic that students will return to class.