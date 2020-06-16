LMPD issues warning of ‘aggressive’ demonstrators downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning people to stay away from downtown due to “aggressive” behavior by demonstrators.

On the official LMPD Twitter page, the following statement was released:

“WARNING: Due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown, including road blocks, trapping vehicles, and violent behavior, please stay out of the area!”

Due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown, including road blocks, trapping vehicles, and violent behavior, please stay out of the area! — LMPD (@LMPD) June 15, 2020

Mayor Greg Fischer also used Twitter to urge Louisvillians to avoid downtown Monday night:

I support peaceful protest, but because of an unsettled situation I encourage people to avoid downtown right now. We’ll provide more information later tonight. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 16, 2020

Demonstrations have been ongoing in Louisville, particularly in the downtown area, since May 28. Many protesters are calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by LMPD officers issuing a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.

Police said Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire first before officers returned fire. Walker was not injured.

